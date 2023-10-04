Singapore To Host Its Largest Ever Wine And Spirits Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Macallan 1997 26 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Refill Sherry Hogshead - Cask No.13416 (est. SG $460,000-590,000 / US $350,000-450,000): Lot 311 in Acker's Inaugural Singapore Auction October 14, 2023 at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The world's leading wine and spirits auction house, Acker , has partnered with the iconic Marina Bay Sands and Grand Cru Wine Concierge to host an extraordinary live auction featuring an unprecedented compilation of rare wine and spirits. The landmark event, the largest ever held in Singapore, will take place at KOMA at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday, October 14, 2023, commencing at 11 AM SGT.With an estimated value of SGD $7.5 million / US $5.5 million, the auction will showcase over six hundred lots from significant Burgundy and Bordeaux collections, and an unprecedented offering of ten cask lots of Japanese and Scotch Whisky featuring Macallan, Springbank, Laphroaig, and the first ever Japanese Single Malt Casks offered at public auction from the recently resurrected distiller, Hanyu. The trilogy of Hanyu cask lots include the 2021 Cask No. 2, the second cask filled at the distiller since its reopening, estimated between SGD $55,000-65,000. Significant casks include the Macallan 1997 26-Year-Old Single Malt Refill Sherry Hogshead (est. SGD $460,000-590,000), the Hazelburn 1999 24-Year-Old (est. SGD $590,000-730,000), plus casks from distillers Bowmore and Dalmore, all of which include custom private bottlings, storage, and VIP experiences.In addition to casks, bottles of extraordinary spirits from The Macallan represent over SG $1M of the auction's total estimate, including the Macallan 72-Year-Old Genesis in Lalique decanter. Three individual bottlings of Karuizawa including the 38-Year-Old-Ruby Geisha Cask, and 1964 Bowmore 46-Year-Old Fino Cask are among the sale's many noteworthy bottle lots driving tremendous interest.Exceptional Burgundy and Bordeaux collections also headline this inaugural Singapore auction, with half the lots in the sale hailing from the premier winemakers of Burgundy, including numerous twelve-bottle cases and 28 lots of Armand Rousseau, magnums of 1995 DRC Romanee Conti among other DRCs, nearly 100 bottles from Georges Roumier, five vintages of Domaine Leroy, and selections from Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, Comte de Vogue, Domaine Dujac, Arnoux-Lachaux ,and Domaine Leflaive. Among Bordeaux highlights are 46 lots and 14 vintages of First Growth Chateau Latour, including two original wood cases of the benchmark 1982 vintage, five Jeroboam lots of 2000 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, and banded original wood cases of Chateau Petrus, among others. Ultra-rare Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc original wood cases represent top offerings of cult-California classics, plus more than 20 lots from lauded Champagne house, Krug, spanning 14 vintages including eight vintages of the Clos du Mesnil – all in original packaging.Advance bidding is now open on Acker's digital platform (ackerwines) and mobile app. Interested buyers are encouraged to register in-room attendance requests for limited seating opportunities. Buyers around the globe can also participate in advance and absentee bid through the website or app, in addition to bidding during the live stream on either platform. For more information about this historic auction, to register your Acker account, and to view the complete catalog, please visit ackerwines/singapore.

