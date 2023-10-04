Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Secretary of the National Assembly MP Mubarak Al-Tasha submitted an interpellation with four axes against Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Bogammas.

KUWAIT - The World Bowling Championship for men and women kicked off in Kuwait, with the participation of 400 male and female players representing 24 teams.

KUWAIT - The global market is heading in the right direction towards balanced supply and demand, said Oil Minister Dr. Saad Al-Barrak.

VIENNA - The 50th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee decided to keep its production policy unchanged.

ABU DHABI - A delegation from Kuwait Business Council (KBC) met the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) Abdullah Al-Mazouei to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields and facilitating the Kuwaiti investments in the United Arab Emirates.

KUWAIT - Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA), Abdullah Al-Shaheen and members of the Board of Directors announced their support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's intention to submit a nomination dossier to host the 2034 World Cup.

TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa affirmed that Japan will stand by the Arab world, while the Middle East is facing dynamic changes and the international community is at a historical turning point, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

GENEVA - The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the World Cup 2030.

ALGIERS - The 22nd Algerian-Tunisian Grand Joint Cooperation Commission culminated in the signing of 22 bilateral agreements.

ISLAMABAD - At least two people, including a child, lost their lives while another received injury when an Afghan soldier stationed at the Pak-Afghan border in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province opened fire on pedestrians, said military.

