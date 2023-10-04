Lao, Brunei Leaders Took Trip On China-Laos Railway

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 5 (NNN-KPL) – The leaders of Laos and Brunei, along with delegations from the two governments, yesterday, took a train trip from the Lao capital, Vientiane to Vangvieng, on the China-Laos Railway.

The aim of the historic trip was for Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith to show Brunei's Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the spectacular scenery, verdant rice fields, and scenes of everyday life along the route of the railway, Vientiane Mai Newspaper reported, yesterday.

The leaders of Laos and Brunei reaffirmed their intention to strengthen relations and cooperation between their two countries, and officially elevated their ties to a strategic partnership.

The Sultan reaffirmed Brunei's support for Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Lao government invited high-ranking Bruneian delegations and the people of Brunei to visit Laos during Visit Laos Year 2024.– NNN-KPL