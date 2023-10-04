Wearable Technology Market To Attain USD 381.7 Billion By 2032

According to DataHorizzon Research, the wearable technology market size was valued at USD 82.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 381.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.6%.

The published global wearable technology market report offers a holistic view of industry dynamics, consumer trends, and supply-chain scenarios and discusses market challenges and opportunities in detail.

The rising adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare industry is expected to propel market growth. These devices are worn on the body to monitor and use biosensors to measure healthcare data. With the growing technological advancements and increasing accuracy of these devices, they help users' measure accurate healthcare data such as heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and activity. These technologies also monitor various health parameters in real time and detect health issues early on to provide personalized health recommendations.

Furthermore, the application of wearable technology across various verticals, such as retail & wholesale and travel & hospitality, is also propelling market growth. Retailers design wearable apps that connect to the consumers' wearable devices. These apps send tailored promotional offers to the targeted consumers' devices while they are in the store. Wearable tech also aids employees in providing better customer service and a seamless retail experience. Additionally, wearable devices can help agents provide personalized services to consumers and improve their experience in travel and hospitality.

