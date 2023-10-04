Willowood Ventures Announces The Launch Of A Cutting-Edge F&I Academy In Cary, North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dominic Scruggs Willowood Ventures CEO

Willowood Ventures

Willowood Ventures is a visionary firm established on the principles of delivering value and driving growth. We specialize in Automotive Finance and Insurance.

- Dominic ScruggsCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Willowood Ventures , a trailblazer in automotive and financial service, is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative new Finance and Insurance (F&I) Training Academy , right in the heart of Cary, North Carolina. Championed by Chief Executive Officer Dominic Scruggs , the venture signals a breakthrough offering in education, with a focus on augmenting practical skills and financial expertise awarded in our modern landscape. Dominic, a 20 year automotive industry veteran has saw first hand what proper training can achieve in this business as he has had many titles throughout the years including Finance Director and General Manager for several large dealer groups."The vision for the F&I classes is to equip individuals with the knowledge tools they need to navigate the complexities of the automotive industry successfully, and that starts with F&I. F&I is the backbone of the sales department and for most the beginnings of their management career." said Scruggs. "We're creating a space where excellence is fostered, and the next generation of financial leaders can thrive, I certainly would attend this finance school if I was in the position of starting my career!"Willowood Venture's F&I workshops will draw on Scruggs' wealth of industry experience, as well as the vast expertise within Willowood Ventures itself. The initiative aims to deliver a comprehensive curriculum filled with career-oriented programs on sales techniques, ethical business practices, lending regulations, product knowledge, and deal structuring. Students will gain a remarkably hands-on experience, designed to ensure a seamless transition from classroom to career. The value proposition is Willowood Ventures comes to the students and does their program on an accelerated 3-day window of certification. This will require no long absences of your current responsibilities and with a heavy schedule there should be a location near the attendee.Recognizing the rapidly changing finance and insurance landscape, Scruggs' new venture yet again proves his commitment to staying ahead of the curve and preparing students for real-world scenarios. The school represents a key element of Willowood Venture's mission to empower individuals and business growth, fostering accountability, grit, and resilience in aspiring professionals. This also gives professionals the ability to take skills learned that they may not have otherwise gotten an opportunity to benefit from in their organization and expand their reach. In Scruggs' words "Join a network of future industry leaders. The relationships you make here will be invaluable."Located in Cary, a city known for being an emerging hub for bright minds and newer industries, the Automotive Academy offers an exciting opportunity for local and national students alike. Their comprehensive approach promises not only career enhancement but also the development of a global community of finance and insurance professionals.Willowood Ventures is inviting all interested parties to stay tuned for more details.About Willowood VenturesWillowood Ventures is a visionary firm established on the principles of delivering value and driving growth. It is committed to advancing the landscape of businesses, catalyzing innovations, fostering entrepreneurial spirit and cultivating a resilient workforce for the future.For more information, visit

Dominic Scruggs

Willowood Ventures

+1 833-735-5998

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Willowood Ventures Now Open!