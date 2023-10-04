Diana Popovska Set To Shine In Upcoming American Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning Australian-Macedonian star Diana Popovska. Photo by Sally Flegg.

Popovska, pictured at the Sydney Film Festival, is regularly celebrated by the Australian film industry.

The award-winning Australian actress will start shooting upon the issuance of interim agreements.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Australian-Macedonian actress Diana Popovska is set to dazzle Hollywood with her leading roles in two highly-anticipated projects, "Dark Roots" and "Treaty of Lies.""Dark Roots", an influencing creation by the renowned Buffalo Speedway Film Company and helmed by the award-winning director Mark David, is set to redefine the cinematic landscape. Popovska's involvement in this project is nothing short of surprising, as she continues to astound audiences with her unparalleled acting prowess, recently attracting acclaim for her work in critical darling, "Significant Others."In ''Treaty of Lies'', Popovska will take the spotlight as Avery. The project, due to be shot in the US, concerns two Macedonian sisters on the run from the law. Backed by the same producers as Ozark, the film also boasts an all-star cast with Mia Challis ("FBI: international" and "Clickbait") also attached as the co-lead in a story that will shed light on a unique European culture rarely given treatment in American film.As noted, Popovska recently graced television screens as George in the critically acclaimed ABC series ''Significant Others'', where her exceptional performance garnered rave reviews and underscored her status as one of Australia's best acting exports.As Popovska gears up for these exhilarating new projects, her distinctive talent and magnetic presence have left audiences eagerly anticipating her upcoming performances. She is repped by Karli Doumanis and CMC.

Jackson Bond

SP PR

email us here