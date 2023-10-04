The State Of Guanajuato Maintains Its Presence In Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

State of Guanajuato's San Miguel de Allende once again one of the best cities in the world at Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards 2023

State of Guanajuato's San Miguel de Allende once again one of the best cities in the world at Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards 2023

State of Guanajuato's San Miguel de Allende once again one of the best cities in the world at Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Mexican state of Guanajuato has been included in one of the world of tourism most prestigious recognitions, the Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards 2023 where San Miguel de Allende once again place as one of the best cities in the world, the only Mexican city on the list. In addition, three hotels in Guanajuato made the“Top Hotels in Mexico” list: Rosewood San Miguel de Allende No. 8, Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada No. 2 and topping the list as the Best Hotel, is Hotel Matilda.San Miguel de Allende has appeared on this prestigious list since 2013, over the course of these years, it has been recognized as“Best Small City in the World” among others. Known as the“Heart of Mexico”, the city is known for its architecture, traditions, and art scene, but some may find it surprising that its natural light and beauty is also favored by winemakers. The region around San Miguel de Allende is one of the world's newest places for viniculture.Part of Guanajuato's La Ruta del Vino Valle de la Independencia (The Wine Route). Wine country here is located right in the center of Mexico, in the Bajío area, known for its year-round spring-like weather and majestic backdrops of evergreens, cacti, farms and haciendas.Visitors to the area will experience Mexican rural living while tasting fine wines and food pairings. Find out how to pair local wines with international cuisines and learn about the winemaking production process and Mexico's rich history of winemaking at different winery tours and events held throughout the year. It's a fantastic destination for friends' getaways, corporate functions, and weddings and honeymoons.Guanajuato's wine region has four paths that depart from the city in the direction of either Guanajuato City, Queretaro, Celaya or Dolores Hidalgo. The following are some highlights along each route.Towards QueretaroTraveling towards Queretaro, visitors will find the natural, organic, and sustainable space known as Toyan Vineyard, a place full of mysticism and energy that offers exquisite artisanal wines surrounded by unique medieval architecture. This site boasts mysterious experiences in its underground cellar and lounge with tours in three modalities - diamond, gold, and silver - accompanied by a“pet-friendly” mode.This tour ends with San Lucas and San Francisco wineries, sister properties just 15 minutes away from SMA's historic center. Among lavender crops, olive trees and grapevines, visitors can enjoy the magic of oenology through sensory experiences - tasting tours of the properties accompanied by lavender workshops. It is worth mentioning that this development also has two hotels, a spa, a pool and two restaurants serving Mediterranean, Mexican, and international cuisine of the best quality. Also available are polo, biking, yoga, horseback riding, grape crushing, and swimming with the day pass service.Towards CelayaHeading out on the San Miguel de Allende Highway towards the city of Celaya, visitors will find the 400-year-old San Miguel vineyard, run by the Cuadra family. Its 60 hectares (148 acres) of vineyard are full of 13 varieties of grapes, including three popular in the region: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay. The Bodega San Miguel cellar, measuring 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet), is one of the largest in the state. This agricultural landscape of great history and beauty is considered a“must” in the destination.Towards Guanajuato city and Dolores HidalgoOn the way to Guanajuato City, on a hill overlooking the lights of the Heart of Mexico, lies the San José la Vista Vineyard, characterized by many as the most exclusive and beautiful place to celebrate a dream wedding. The property boasts a restaurant, wine cellar, gardens, terraces, a hotel and the place where magic happens - the winery. This is an artisanal concept, with first-rate, modern facilities offering Malbec, Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, as well as four tasting options and wine pairing accompanied by a guided tour.Continuing the way to the“Pueblo Magico” of Dolores Hidalgo, at Km 73 on the highway, is Tres Raices. This grand complex features enormous sculptures and artworks inspired by Mexican culture, a series of lakes and multiple spaces to escape. A complete concept, it offers local cuisine, tastings, wine tours and an underground cellar wrapped in 60 hectares (148 acres). Unique experiences include guests doing tastings while blindfolded to enhance the smell and taste; bottling one's very own wine; and delighting in a five-course tasting menu. Tours of the property and open-air tastings are also available. Guanajuato's main airport is the Bajio International Airport (BJX) in Silao, which provides connectivity to the main destinations in Mexico and the United States.For more news, visitFor photos, please click here (Courtesy of ENroute Communications )

Gustavo Rivas-Solis

ENroute Communications

+1 9174387096

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram