Qatar Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Intention To Bid For Hosting World Cup 2034

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, October: The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of its intention to run for hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that Saudi efforts will culminate in winning the right to host the major international football event, pointing to the high capabilities that the Kingdom enjoys in various fields and its full qualification to organize the most important sporting event in the world.
