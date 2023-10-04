Qatar Congratulates Morocco For Winning Right To Host FIFA World Cup 2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha:The State of Qatar congratulated the King, government, and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of winning the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2030, as the first country in North Africa and the second country in the Arab world.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's confidence in the ability of the Kingdom of Morocco, given its capabilities, to organize a successful edition of the event, and expressed the hope that the Moroccan team will be crowned champion after its strong performances in the last edition of the tournament hosted by the State of Qatar.