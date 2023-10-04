Emerging Opportunities In The Live Music Market, Access The Complete Bundle - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Music Market

is expected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.91% and an estimated increase of USD 7.41

billion between 2022

- 2027. The market's expansion is driven by the increased popularity of live events. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms may impede market growth.

The Live Music Market is segmented by revenue (tickets, sponsorship, and merchandising), genre (pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, metal music, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Music Production Equipment Market: The music production equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44%. This report extensively covers music production equipment market segmentation by type (public address equipment, digital keyboards, studio headphones, DJ gear, and music synthesizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Electronic Musical Instruments Market : The electronic musical instruments market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 551.01 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Background Music Market : The background music market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 421.73 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (music streaming and AV system), end-user (hospitality, retail, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Music Publishing Market : The music publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. This report extensively covers the music publishing market segmentation by product (live performance, digital sales, physical sales, synchronization, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Stock Music Market :

The stock music market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 664.36 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by license model (royalty-free and rights managed), end-user (television, film, radio, advertising, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

