Ahmed Al-Kadri--Yemeni American Comedian, To Perform At Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit 2023

Yemeni American Comedian, Ahmed Al-Kadri

Bringing Laughter and Unity: Al-Kadri Performs in Orlando, Florida at the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit 2023

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce that Yemeni American comedian, Ahmed Al-Kadri, has been confirmed to perform at the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit on Friday evening, November 3, 2023, at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Hotel at SeaWorld. Al-Kadri will perform prior to Simon Shaheen and his ensemble's performance at the Fann wa Tarab cultural evening on Friday night, November 3, 2023, at 8 p.m., following the "Ahlan" Dinner Reception (on the Hotel's Veranda).The summit will cover a range of topics, including entrepreneurship/business, women empowerment, youth leadership, and celebrations of our rich heritage through captivating cultural presentations, music, entertainment, cuisine, an art gallery, and other exhibits.To Register for the Event, Click here ."Celebrating diversity and embracing laughter, Yemeni comedian Ahmed Al-Kadri illuminates the tapestry of Arab American identity through his comedic brilliance. We are thrilled to have him join our summit, bringing humor that bridges cultures and hearts," said Warren David, President of Arab America.The Arab America Foundation (AAF) , is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.Ahmed Al-Kadri, a Yemeni-American comedian based in LA, transitioned from his role as an accountant to become a social media sensation. With a following of over 600K on social platforms, his content has been featured on Buzzfeed and Variety, and he has made appearances on Fox and OFTV.His comedic journey began in 2016 with an improv class at Dallas Comedy House, setting him on the path to performing in numerous improv, sketch, and stand-up comedy shows. Al-Kadri co-founded the improv troupe, Sunglow, which headlined at Dallas Comedy House and traveled nationwide, performing at esteemed venues such as the Del Close Improv Festival in New York, as well as festivals in Kansas City, Baltimore, and Oklahoma City.In 2018, Ahmed relocated to LA to pursue stand-up comedy. His popularity soared on TikTok and Instagram due to sketches like "Roommates with Anxiety," "Arab at an Indian Wedding,” and the“Arab Roommate” series, which garnered millions of views. His viral hit, the "F-Boi Rehab" series, was featured on Buzzfeed and DankMemes. Al-Kadri has appeared on web series such as "David Diamondhands" and on Fox's Love Connection (Season 2, Episode 8).Beyond the stage, Al-Kadri engages with audiences through humorous and heartfelt storytelling. When not performing, he offers bike tours in Los Angeles, teaches improv comedy at rehab centers, and explores his passion for food by writing Yelp reviews for restaurants near Hollywood.

