Rosatom Completes Reclamation Of Former Uranium Deposit In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 5. The Russian
Rosatom State Corporation has successfully completed land
reclamation activities at the 'Taboshar' industrial site in
Tajikistan's Sughd region, Trend reports.
The Russian side completed the reclamation of the uranium ore
dump and four tailing ponds nearly five months ahead of
schedule.
The height of the uranium dump was reduced from 65 to 35 meters,
and it was covered with a 1.5-meter layer of clean soil. The
radiation levels around the reclaimed areas have returned to
natural levels, as confirmed by monitoring data from Tajikistan's
National Academy of Sciences Agency for Chemical, Biological,
Radiological, and Nuclear Safety.
Approximately 88 workers and 40 pieces of specialized equipment
were involved in the project. Over 1.2 million cubic meters of soil
were moved during the reclamation work.
The trilateral contract for the development of working
documentation and the execution of rehabilitation work on uranium
dumps and tailings storage facilities at the 'Taboshar' industrial
site was signed in 2022 between the Ministry of Industry and New
Technologies of Tajikistan, Rosatom, and the Central Project and
Technological Institute of Rosatom.
The 'Taboshar' deposit was one of the largest uranium deposits
in the former Soviet Union. Active uranium mining was conducted
there from 1945 through 1965. The facility was closed in the
1970s.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107191283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.