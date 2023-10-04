Rosatom Completes Reclamation Of Former Uranium Deposit In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 5. The Russian Rosatom State Corporation has successfully completed land reclamation activities at the 'Taboshar' industrial site in Tajikistan's Sughd region, Trend reports.

The Russian side completed the reclamation of the uranium ore dump and four tailing ponds nearly five months ahead of schedule.

The height of the uranium dump was reduced from 65 to 35 meters, and it was covered with a 1.5-meter layer of clean soil. The radiation levels around the reclaimed areas have returned to natural levels, as confirmed by monitoring data from Tajikistan's National Academy of Sciences Agency for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Safety.

Approximately 88 workers and 40 pieces of specialized equipment were involved in the project. Over 1.2 million cubic meters of soil were moved during the reclamation work.

The trilateral contract for the development of working documentation and the execution of rehabilitation work on uranium dumps and tailings storage facilities at the 'Taboshar' industrial site was signed in 2022 between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Rosatom, and the Central Project and Technological Institute of Rosatom.

The 'Taboshar' deposit was one of the largest uranium deposits in the former Soviet Union. Active uranium mining was conducted there from 1945 through 1965. The facility was closed in the 1970s.