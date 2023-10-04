Stefanishyna Presents Updated Reform Plan At NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna presented an updated plan of NATO-related political, security and defense reforms.

“Held the 1st meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council to follow up on Vilnius Summit decisions. Moving ahead of deadlines. Ukraine presented an updated plan of NATO-related political/security/defense reforms (aANP) with a priority focus on transparency and interoperability,” Stefanishyna posted on X .

As the Government Portal informs, the priorities of the adapted Annual National Programme (aANP), in particular, are the reform of the security and defense sector of Ukraine on the basis of democratic civilian control in order to achieve full interoperability with the Alliance.

Key efforts will be focused on such areas as effective civilian control over security and defense forces, ensuring integrity, transparency, accountability, transformation of defense policy and planning, achieving interoperability with NATO, modernization of command and control systems, improvement of the strategic communications system, further transition to NATO standards, digital transformation, cyber security, information security and information exchange, the transformation of the defense industry and the introduction of modern technologies and resource management, and the expansion of opportunities in the field of rehabilitation and reintegration of war veterans.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Ukraine proposed to move from the practice of annual reporting on the aANP implementation to permanent consultations with NATO regarding the programme implementation within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Council. The extensive structure, also agreed on today, should ensure the effective, permanent work of the Council.

Stefanishyna also noted that NATO allies would contribute to the Ukrainian reform plan and by the end of 2023, the state would start implementing measures to bring it closer to membership in the Alliance.

In addition, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, the meeting agreed on the comprehensive setting of substructures of NATO-Ukraine Council to ensure its work 365/7, as well as presented priority projects under the Comprehensive Assistance Package (interoperability, procurement, demining, social adaptation).

To sum up, Stefanishyna noted that some countries of the Alliance announced additional financial contributions for the CAP projects.

As reported, Stefanishyna held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum which related to cooperation with NATO and the progress of Ukraine's reforms.