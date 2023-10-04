Canadian Red Cross Helps To Provide Idps With Housing In Cherkasy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the assistance of the Canadian Red Cross Society, an abandoned kindergarten has been renovated and converted to a comfortable place of accommodation for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the city of Cherkasy.

The relevant statement was made by Cherkasy Deputy Mayor Anastasiia Chubina on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I want to thank the Cherkasy regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the international partner, the Canadian Red Cross Society, for their assistance in converting a former abandoned kindergarten to a cozy and comfortable center intended to accommodate internally displaced persons,” Chubina wrote.

The families of IDPs, who had to leave their homes, fleeing from the war, will soon be able to move in there. Now, it is a renovated building equipped with necessary furniture and household appliances.

A reminder that, as part of the 'Plich-o-plich' project, Cherkasy construction volunteers renovated 40 houses in the Kharkiv region's de-occupied village of Ivanivka.