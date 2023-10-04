Georgian National Bank: Inflation To Remain“Significantly Lower” Than 3% In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Georgia on Wednesday said the consumer
price index across the country increased in September by 0.6
percent compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation
rate amounted to 0.7 percent, adding that total inflation would
remain“significantly lower” than the three percent target rate in
October, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The NBG said the biggest impact on the overall price level in
September was the 7.6 percent and 5.9 percent increase in gasoline
and diesel prices, but the stability of the prices of goods and
transportation in the world market, the“solid position” of the
exchange rate of the national currency lari and the“strict”
monetary policy had ensured low inflation rate in Georgia.
Month-on-month, costs of healthcare and transport across Georgia
decreased in September and rose for housing, water, electricity,
gas and various goods and services, statistics show.
As for the annual inflation rate, it was mainly influenced by
price changes for housing, water, electricity and gas, which
increased by 5.1 percent, with the annual inflation in September
constituting 0.7 percent.
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107191273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.