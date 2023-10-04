Iran Against Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian said his country was opposed to the Zangezur Corridor, a transport project planned to give Azerbaijan unimpeded access to Nakhchivan region and Turkiye.

Tehran is against any project that could change the geopolitical situation in the region, he said during his meeting with Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov on Wednesday.

Such projects will unlikely be helpful for the countries of the region; they would rather facilitate external interventions and create more crises in this strategic region, IRNA news agency quoted Ahmadian as telling his guest.

On his part, Khalafov said Azerbaijan's policy focuses on maintaining regional stability and calm.

Armenia is also opposed to the corridor which would link Azerbaijan to Turkiye via the Azeri autonomous region of Nakhchivan without Armenian checkpoints. (end)

mw









MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107191247