Kuwait Supports Saudi Arabia's Bid For Hosting World Cup '34

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA), Abdullah Al-Shaheen and members of the Board of Directors announced Wednesday their support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's intention to submit a nomination dossier to host the 2034 World Cup.

In a statement, Al-Shaheen said that KFA will be one of the strongest supporters of the Saudi bid, which represents Asian, Arab and Gulf football in particular.

The KFA chief added that the Kingdom has achieved great successes in hosting various sporting events, and it also has the ability to organize an exceptional version of the World Cup.

He pointed out that the Kingdom has a vision, ambition, and possesses great potential, and will be able to win the honor of organizing the World Cup 2034. (end)

my









MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107191246