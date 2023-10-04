Firing By Afghan Soldier At Pak-Afghan Border Kills 2 Pakistanis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- At least two people, including a child, lost their lives while another received injury when an Afghan soldier stationed at the Pak-Afghan border in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province opened fire on pedestrians, said military on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Afghan security personnel employed at Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The ISPR said the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line. "Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage," said ISPR.

It confirmed that two people, including a child, were killed while another child was injured during the firing. The dead and injured were shifted to the nearest government run hospital.

"Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities," the statement by ISPR said.

It added that the interim Afghan government was expected to "exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future".

"Pakistan remains committed to contributing towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose," it concluded.

The incident of firing comes a day after the caretaker government of Pakistan gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, to leave Pakistan by October 31st to avoid legal action.

The decision was taken in an apex committee meeting headed by interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The caretaker Interior Minister announcing the deadline said that the cross border movement would be subject to passports and visas, while electronic Afghan identity cards would only be accepted until October 31. (end)

