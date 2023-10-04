(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Break 3-Day Skid













The S&P 500 ticked up Wednesday as Treasury yields pulled back from multiyear highs following the release of much weaker-than-expected jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 125.85 points, to close Wednesday at 33,128.23.

The much-broader index improved 34.3 points to 4,263.75.

The NASDAQ index popped 176.54 points, or 1.4%, to 13,236.01.

Consumer discretionary was the best-performing sector, rising more than 1%. Tesla and Norwegian Cruise Lines led the sector gains, Tesla gaining 4.6%, and Norwegian adding 2.4%.

Energy was the S&P 500's worst-performing sector Wednesday as crude prices fell. Devon Energy and Marathon Oil fell more than 6%, followed by Schlumberger N.V. and APA down 5.1%.

ADP said Wednesday 89,000 private payrolls were added last month, well below a Dow Jones forecast of 160,000 and fewer than an upwardly revised 180,000 payroll additions from August.

The ISM nonmanufacturing index came in at 53.6 for September, slightly below forecasts of 53.7. To be sure, that's below the August reading of 54.5.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury climbed, lowering yields to 4.73% from Tuesday's 4.80%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices retreated $4.48 to $84.75 U.S. a barrel.

