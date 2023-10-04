Mark Galvan Achieves YHSGR Power Buyer And YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions Certifications At YHSGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Galvan , an esteemed real estate agent at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, has recently attained YHSGR Power Buyer and YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions certifications. These certifications mark another milestone in our continuous effort to offer MOVE-UP BUYERS a unique and comprehensive experience in real estate transactions.YHSGR Advantage Seller Solutions:.Open Market: Access to our RBID home selling system and YHSGR's 57,000 buyers-in-waiting database..Instant Sale: Enables a quick and hassle-free home sale..Modern Bridge: Secure your new home before selling the old one..Listing Concierge: Offers pre-sale home renovation services to enhance market appeal.YHSGR Advantage Buyer Solutions:.Mortgage Financing: Offers cost-effective home financing options..Cash Offer: Makes your bid more competitive with a non-contingent cash offer..Homeownership Accelerator: Utilize rent payments to build equity toward owning your home.YHSGR Power Buyer in YHSGR AdvantageMark's new certifications allow him to offer two game-changing options:1.Cash Buy: For clients looking solely to buy, this option removes financing and appraisal contingencies. It increases the likelihood of securing the home of their dreams with a fully backed cash offer.2.Cash Buy Before Sell: For clients buying and selling simultaneously, this option unlocks equity from their current home, removes financing, appraisal, and home sale contingencies, streamlining the process and allowing them to move into their new home before selling the old one.Further Power Buyer Innovations:.Cash Buy Flex: Empowers people to become cash buyers and get the home of their dreams..Cash Buy Reserve: Provides additional empowerment to win more and pay less..Cash Buy Before Sell Reserve: Reduces the stress of buying and selling at the same time."Mark's new certifications underscore our commitment to providing a complete suite of solutions for today's real estate consumer. His skills will be particularly beneficial to our target audience of MOVE-UP BUYERS," says Lori Hintz, manager of YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY.To learn more, visit

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.

+1 626-789-0159



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

YHSGR Power Buyer Cash Buy Explainer Video