Individual Quick Frozen Cheese Market Surges Globally: Health-Conscious Choices Propel Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Individual Quick Frozen Cheese Market by Product, Source, Type, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 6 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that the market will continue to expand, reaching a value of US$ 8.1 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

IQF Cheese: Preserving Quality and Convenience

Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) cheese is a specialized preservation method that involves rapidly freezing each individual piece of cheese separately. This process is distinct from traditional freezing techniques, which freeze cheese as a single block, often resulting in a loss of texture and taste upon thawing. IQF cheese is prepared by cutting cheese into small pieces or shreds and rapidly freezing them at extremely low temperatures, frequently using liquid nitrogen.

The rapid freezing process helps maintain the quality, texture, and taste of the cheese by preventing the formation of ice crystals that can harm its integrity. IQF cheese can be stored for extended periods without compromising quality and can be used in various culinary applications, including pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.

It is especially favored by food manufacturers and distributors for its ease of handling and portioning, reduced waste, and the ability to use only the required amount without thawing an entire block of cheese. This preservation method also enhances inventory management, as frozen cheese can be stored longer, shipped conveniently, and transported efficiently. IQF cheese has gained global popularity for its convenience and practicality in foodservice and culinary applications.

Market Trends: Convenience and Health-Consciousness

The IQF cheese market's growth is primarily attributed to the convenience offered by IQF cheese. It is widely adopted by foodservice providers seeking high-quality ingredients that are easy to handle and store for extended periods without compromising quality and texture.

The ability to portion the cheese according to requirements reduces waste and optimizes inventory management. Moreover, changing consumer preferences have led to a growing demand for natural, minimally processed, and high-quality food products, including cheese. IQF cheese is often perceived as a healthier option compared to processed cheese products, as it is minimally processed and does not contain additives or preservatives.

The foodservice industry's growth has also driven the demand for IQF cheese, particularly in applications like pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and online food ordering platforms has created new opportunities for IQF cheese manufacturers and distributors.

The ability to order and deliver high-quality frozen cheese products directly to consumers' homes is a notable trend in the food industry. Technological advancements in freezing technology have further improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of IQF cheese production. Additionally, cryogenic freezers and other freezing equipment advancements have enabled faster and lower-temperature freezing, preserving the cheese's quality and texture.

Key Market Segmentation: Products, Sources, and Types

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global IQF cheese market's key trends, offering forecasts for global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on the following factors:

Product Insights:



Mozzarella

Cheddar

Parmesan Others

Source Insights:



Cow Cheese Goat Cheese

Type Insights:



Standard of Identity (SOI) Cheese Non-standard of Identity (SOI) Cheese

Regional Insights: A Global Perspective

The global IQF cheese market encompasses various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, Europe holds the largest share of the IQF cheese market, driven by factors such as convenience, versatility, and extended shelf life of IQF cheese, along with the growing demand for convenience foods and changing consumer lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the global IQF cheese market. Key players in the industry include:



Agrial

CASEIFICIO PUGLIESE F.LLI Radicci Spa

Consorzio Dal Molise

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Freddy Baines N.V.

Granarolo S.p.A. (Granlatte Societa Cooperativa Agricola a.r.l.)

Leprino Foods Company

Mammen Cheese A|S (Mammen Dairies Ltd.) Ornua Co-operative Limited

Please note that this is a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the expected growth rate of the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market during 2023-2028?What are the key factors driving the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market?What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market?What is the breakup of the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market based on the product?What is the breakup of the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market based on the source?What is the breakup of the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market based on the type?What is the competitive structure of the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market?Who are the key players/companies in the global individual quick frozen (IQF) cheese market?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets