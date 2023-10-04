Mining Pumps Market Size To Hit US$ 3.98 Billion By 2033 : Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mining pumps market is valued at US$ 2.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.98 billion by 2033-end.
Mining pumps play a critical role in maintaining the efficiency and safety of mining activities by managing the movement of fluids and materials within mines. Smart mining pumps with remote monitoring capabilities and predictive maintenance features are becoming increasingly popular, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime.
Environmental concerns are driving the adoption of eco-friendly mining pump solutions. Energy-efficient pumps and technologies that minimize water usage and emissions are in high demand as mining companies strive to meet regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.
Automation and digitalization are also gaining traction in mining pump systems. Automated control systems optimize pump performance and safety, particularly in remote or hazardous mining environments. The resurgence in mining activities, driven by high demand for minerals and metals, is a significant market trend. This resurgence necessitates the deployment of reliable and efficient pumping systems to meet production targets.
Many mining operations rely on older pump systems that require replacement or modernization. This is generating potential growth opportunities for mining pump manufacturers to offer upgraded and more efficient solutions.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global demand for mining pumps is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033. North America's resurgence in mining activities is driving high demand for smart mining pumps. The European market for mining pumps is expanding rapidly due to the region's engineering expertise in mining pump manufacturing and high focus on sustainable solutions. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are experiencing robust growth in mining operations, creating significant opportunities for pump manufacturers.
“Rapid infrastructural development and expanding mining projects in developing economics are opening up profitable opportunities for mining pumps suppliers,” says a Fact analyst.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive landscape of the mining pumps market includes both established manufacturers and newer entrants.
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Pentair Ltd. IDEX Corporation SPX Flow, Inc. Alfa Laval Ebara Corporation Xylem Inc. Sulzer AG Flowserve Corporation Grundfos Wier Group Shakti Pump Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. WILO SE Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. DESMI A/S WPIL Limited HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG Ruhrpumpen Group HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH CP Pumpen AG Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd. Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG
Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, cost-efficiency, and the ability to provide comprehensive solutions and after-sales support to increase their profits.
In March 2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global industrial solutions provider, introduced the high-efficiency SVT Series of oil-lubricated rotary screw vacuum pumps under its vacuum brand, Elmo Rietschle.
Why are Mining Pump Suppliers in the United States seeing Strong Returns?
Investments in energy-efficient pumping solutions are being driven by stringent environmental regulations.
American mining businesses are fast to acquire cutting-edge technology. This involves the use of intelligent pumps with capabilities for remote monitoring and proactive maintenance, improving operational effectiveness and decreasing downtime. Maintaining competitiveness requires the use of advanced pump technology.
Mining businesses are being compelled to invest in environmentally friendly and energy-efficient pumping technologies by the United States' stricter environmental rules. As a result, mining pumps that reduce water use and pollution are becoming more popular.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mining pumps market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps, rotary pumps), capacity (small [up to 500 GPM], medium [500 to 1,000 GPM], high [more than 1,000 GPM]), and application (drainage, gravel/dredge, slurry, jetting, water/wastewater), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:
Mining Automation Market : The global mining automation market is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 6.4%, thereby growing from its current value of US$ 4 billion to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2033.
Mining Machinery Market : Mining machinery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Mining Pipes Market : The global mining pipes market is predicted to increase from a size of US$ 6.85 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.96 billion by the end of 2033.
About Fact :
Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.
