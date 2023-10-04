Solvent.Life Trading Technology Platform Safeguards Investors From Losses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cutting-edge technology allows investors to trade Solvent's capital and receive up to 90 percent of profits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- By using an integrated AI technology system that automates trading based on preset risk parameters, trading platform Solvent is safeguarding investors from losses.With Solvent, investors have the opportunity to trade the company's capital and can receive up to 90 percent of the profits while being safeguarded from losses thanks to the company's cutting-edge technology.Following a recent Series A+ funding round, Solvent has further solidified its position as a frontrunner in the financial technology sector. The $1.34 million investment from Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity is a testament to the trust and belief that investors have in the company's technological innovations.As Solvent expands its operations, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI and dataflow technology in financial market trading. Solvent is dedicated to innovation and has garnered significant attention within the industry, as evidenced by its recent funding success and recognition as one of the most innovative AI companies in Cambridgeshire in the United Kingdom.For more information about Solvent and its holistic trading strategy and to join the waitlist, visit .About SolventSolvent is a pioneering proprietary trading firm headquartered in New York, with a significant presence in London. The company specializes in the application of neural network and machine learning technologies for data flow methods in financial market trading. By identifying block trades executed by major hedge funds, Solvent has developed a unique approach to trading, allowing investors to participate in the company's capital with minimized risk. The company was founded in 2018 by Antonio Roulet Magides, an analyst and accomplished financial expert recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the worlds of social media monetization, data analytics and proprietary trading integrated with artificial intelligence. Solvent is actively shaping the future of financial technology.###

Media Relations

Solvent

email us here