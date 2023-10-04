EXIT Realty's Momentum Continues With Another 8 New Markets Open

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woburn, MA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced another eight markets served by new EXIT Realty brokerages bringing the 2023 number so far to 36.



EXIT New England Realty Advisors located at 470 Bank Street, Suite 201, New London, CT, 06320. Steve Alkandros, franchisee.

EXIT For Sale Realty located at 254 W Franklin St, Hartwell, GA, 30643. Bruce Evans, franchisee.

EXIT Extra Mile Realty located at 5093 Beatline Rd, Long Beach, MS, 39560. Joe Piernas, franchisee.

EXIT Resource Realty located at 203 Twinridge Lane, Bon Air, VA, 23235. Tamara Taylor, franchisee.

EXIT Lake & Country Real Estate located at 1645 Lessman St SW, Cullman, AL, 35055. Jill Lambert, franchisee.

EXIT Realty Key Group located at 222 Kentucky Ave, Suite 104, Paducah, KY, 42003. Tiffany Carlson, franchisee.

EXIT Professional Real Estate located at 1007 1st Center Ave, Brodhead, WI, 53520. Alexis Harris, Jeffrey Maliszewski, Patrick Reese, and Ryan Ziltner, franchisees. EXIT Professional Real Estate located at 901 Highway 69, New Glarus, WI, 35374. Alexis Harris, Jeffrey Maliszewski, Patrick Reese, and Ryan Ziltner, franchisees.

Existing EXIT owners like Tiffany Carlson and the team in Wisconsin are among those expanding their enterprises. Others like Joe Piernas were sales representatives with EXIT taking their careers to the next level with ownership. Still others like Jill Lambert are established real estate professionals new to the brand.

EXIT's unfair competitive advantage plays a significant role in attracting both sales professionals and owners to the company: the unique opportunity to earn single-level residual income. As a thank you for helping to grow the company, the corporation pays bonuses to its associates now, when they want to take a break from real estate, and to their loved ones should something happen to them. This bonus income helps support their lifestyle today, builds their dreams for tomorrow and creates a financial legacy for those they leave behind. Additionally for franchise owners, the company's business model known as the EXIT Formula is a compelling recruiting and retention tool.

“This momentum is yet another example that our exclusive EXIT Formula works for agents, owners and the consumer alike,” says Witt.“When you have a company that can provide opportunities that positively impact families and communities, it is destined for success. Opening in more new markets will continue to give real estate agents looking for a better compensation model professional brokerages to join and flourish.”

About EXIT Realty : EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. For more information, please visit and .









