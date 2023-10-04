Award-Winning Crown Jewell Of Neo Modern Architecture Hits The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ormond Beach Oceanfront Homes For Sale - 489 Ocean Shore Blvd 63ft Pool. Luxury Beachfront Real Estate For Sale.

Ormond Beach Oceanfront Homes For Sale - 489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach, Florida, USA. Ocean Oasis Estate.jpg

Glass Wall - 489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach, Florida, USA. Ocean Oasis Estate Oceanfront Homes For Sale.jpg

William Morgan was honored in 1990 for a one-of-a-kind architectural gem in the heart of Ormond Beach, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally known Jacksonville, FL, architect William Morgan was honored in 1990 with an Unbuilt Design award for a one-of-a-kind architectural gem in the heart of Ormond Beach . This award recognizes outstanding examples of architectural design. After the home's completion in 1994, at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd, the Ocean Oasis continues to win numerous awards. To date, the Architectural community considers Ocean Oasis one of the world's finest examples of neo modern architecture.The grand oceanfront estate sits on a historic section of A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway, a central north-south Florida State Road that runs through most oceanfront towns on Florida's east coast. This portion of SR A1A that runs by 489 Ocean Shore Blvd is also part of The Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, a Florida Scenic Highway. "The loop," as locals call it, traverses through some of the most beautiful and diverse natural scenery remaining in coastal central Florida.The ultra-modern estate at 489 Ocean Shore,“Ocean Oasis” , exemplifies the collaboration and synergy between some of the most brilliant minds of their time. This collaboration strongly emphasized clean lines and open spaces to showcase this unique blend of modern and postmodern architectural features while still using technology that advances with the moving times of the 21st century. This collaboration created a timeless masterpiece through a seamless blend of exotic woods, metal artifacts, natural stone, and Carera glass, a soaring 30ft wall of glass overlooking the ocean, and bright open living spaces filled with natural light, one of the largest residential pools of its time. Named "Ocean Oasis", as you feel like you are a part of the environment and its surroundings.Architect William Morgan passed away in 2016 but left an architectural Legacy. 489 Ocean Shore Blvd is considered one of his "Crown Jewels". He was a designer of more than 200 sites throughout Florida, including his own home in Atlantic Beach, which in itself is a distinctive structure formed by two giant triangles. Morgan received over 100 architectural awards throughout his career and continued to work well until his 80's.List of Architectural design awards for 489 Ocean Shore Blvd: Highest National Honor Award from American Institute of Architects, Modernist Docomo Award, Honors for Collaborative and Professional Achievement, Regional 2000 Millennium Award of Honor for Design, Design Excellence Award, AIA, Three Top Design Firms of the 20th Century Award, and Honorary AIA award.About The LUXE GroupThe LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty was established in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in 2018 by Luxury Real Estate Specialists Christopher Connors and Kevin Purucker. The LUXE Group Specializes in marketing luxury real estate through leveraging the partners' enthusiasm for innovative video and web-based marketing techniques. Through these cutting-edge marketing techniques, the team has achieved impressive results that consistently set new sales records but, most importantly, exceed our clients' expectations. For more information about The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty, visit , or call 386-299-4043.Author: Jordan HobsonPress Contact:Christopher Connors, PALuxury Real Estate Specialist, The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury RealtyTel: (386) 299-4043Email:

Christopher Connors

The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty

+ +1 386-299-4043



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Ocean Oasis | 489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach FL USA | Neo Modern Luxury Oceanfront Home