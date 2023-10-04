Cleanroom Technology Market To Hit USD 10.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cleanroom Technology Market size is expected to be worth USD 10.3 billion by 2032. The continuous advancements in cleanroom technology will contribute to the industry increase. The growing focus on advanced HVAC systems, state-of-the-art filtration technologies, and innovative materials have led to the creation of cleaner and more controlled environments.

Additionally, the emergence of automation and robotics have enhanced precision and reduced human intervention for minimizing contamination risks. With industries increasingly demanding stringent contamination control, cleanroom technology providers are continually developing cutting-edge solutions to meet these requirements, further adding to the industry expansion. To cite an instance, in March 2023, Germfree Labs launched innovative bioGO® cGMP Mobile Cleanroom, its first-of-a-kind mobile platform for advanced therapeutic products to address severe logistical issues of the cell and gene therapy industry.

Consumables to record considerable adoption

Cleanroom technology market from the consumables product segment, comprising apparel, gloves, wipes, disinfectants, and vacuum systems, is anticipated to experience substantial development by the end of 2032. This is owing to the rising implementation of stringent cleanliness and contamination control standards required in cleanroom environments across various industries. Moreover, industry participants are investing in the development of wet and dry-cleaning solutions for sanitizing cleanrooms, further promoting the segment expansion. For instance, in November 2022, Teknomek collaborated with Delfin to create two industrial vacuum cleaners particularly suited for cleanroom conditions up to ISO4.

Conventional cleanroom technology to witness steady gains

The conventional cleanroom technology market is projected to record notable progression rate through 2032 due to the surging need for versatility and cost-effectiveness. The rapid expansion of industries, such as healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing is driving the adoption of cleanroom facilities for their core operations. Furthermore, the massive investments for the upgradation of cleanrooms with advanced HVAC systems, efficient filtration, and automation to enhance performance and maintain compliance with stringent regulatory standards will boost the segment progress.

Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment to amass considerable revenue

Cleanroom technology market from the hospitals and clinics segment will foresee notable expansion through 2032 attributed to the significant shift in the healthcare industry towards advanced contamination control measures. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for clean and controlled environments within healthcare facilities, further accelerating the adoption of cleanroom technology. Also, hospitals and healthcare providers are investing in new facility construction, in turn providing development opportunities to the market players. For instance, in June 2023, Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM launched a new facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, containing 24 cleanrooms, storage space, labs, both ambient and controlled temperatures as well as 24 office spaces for client usage.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific cleanroom technology market is estimated to exhibit robust expansion through 2032. This can be attributed to the booming pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across China and India to satisfy strict regulatory standards and ensure product quality. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on R&D activities along with the increasing importance of contamination management is projected to provide industry participants with significant development opportunities, adding to the regional industry evolution. For instance, in May 2023, Camfil, a clean air filtration solution expert launched a new production plant in China to ulfil the rising demand for air filtration solutions in the APAC region.

Cleanroom Technology Industry Participants

Few leading companies operating in the cleanroom technology market are Azbil Corporation, Airex Filter Corporation, Ansell Limited, Ardmac Ltd, Alpiq Group, Clean Air Products, and DuPont among others. These players are driving the industry evolution with innovative product developments for advancing contamination control and meeting the evolving industry demands. For instance, in June 2023, DuPont introduced a new disposable coverall to provide excellent protection and comfort for employees in gigafactories, automotive, and chemical manufacturing, including EV battery manufacturing.

