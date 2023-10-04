Prologmobile, Inc.'S New Patent Will Pave The Way For A Greener, More Connected Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PrologMobile, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone with a groundbreaking patent that measures smartphone connectivity to cellular networks.

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PrologMobile, Inc., the global leader in connected device intelligence and IMEI device-specific data for the thriving global mobile device circular economy, is thrilled to announce its latest milestone. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted PrologMobile a groundbreaking new patent, No. US 11,711,755 B1, further strengthening the company's intellectual property position.At the heart of this achievement lies PrologMobile's revolutionary new technology, which quantifies the level of connectivity between any smartphone and cellular network. This innovation isn't just about cutting-edge tech, it's about making a meaningful impact on billions of consumers worldwide while also benefiting our planet.Titled "System and Method for Remotely Assessing, Analyzing, Evaluating, and Ranking Mobile Network Operator and Country Compatibility Against Mobile Device Spectrum and Technology Capabilities," this patent delves into the intricate compatibility between connected devices and mobile carrier networks.This patent is a game-changer for the circular economy, equipping it with fresh tools for a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly redeployment of countless devices. The result? Reduced CO2 footprints for these recycled devices by up to a staggering 60%. Imagine efficiently aligning smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices with hundreds of carrier networks across the globe, all while being kinder to the environment.Seth Heine, Chief Executive Officer of PrologMobile, couldn't be more excited about this development. "This patent demonstrates our unwavering commitment to spearheading technology solutions in the used mobile device circular economy," he stated. "We're not only proud of our platform's progress to date but also thrilled about its potential to address future needs and further optimize this critical and invaluable global supply chain. As we broaden our horizons to better support carriers worldwide, this technology will serve as the cornerstone for bringing innovative capabilities to the market."To explore our pioneering platform and learn more about our offerings, visit us at PrologMobile.About PrologMobilePrologMobile stands as the world's premier Data-as-a-Solution provider for the connected device reverse supply chain. We specialize in IMEI-specific data, Carrier Compatibility solutions, PhoneSpection® Report trust certificates, and tailor-made data solutions. Our clientele includes the globe's foremost device processors, marketplaces, wholesalers, traders, insurance companies, carriers, and MVNOs.

Ira Gross, VP of Marketing & Communications

PrologMobile, Inc.

+1 404-275-9326



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn