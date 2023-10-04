Pneuma Nitric Oxide Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Pneuma Nitric Oxide, an industry leader in nitric oxide-based skincare and dietary products, as a Gold Sponsor for the esteemed International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and MTIH, aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future."Our collaboration with Pneuma Nitric Oxide is a reflection of MTIH's commitment to aligning with innovators who share our passion for advancing health and well-being,” said Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health.“Dr. Nathan S. Bryan's decades of groundbreaking research in nitric oxide and its transformative impact on skincare and overall health resonates with our core values. We are excited about this partnership and the potential it holds for our collective endeavors."Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, the Founder and CEO of Pneuma Nitric Oxide has been researching nitric oxide for decades. His innovations and discoveries have made him an international leader in skincare."Nitric oxide is not just a molecule; it's a revolution in skincare and overall cellular health,” Dr. Bryan said“As we age, the natural production of nitric oxide wanes, affecting our skin and overall vitality. At Pneuma Nitric Oxide, our mission has been to counter this decline, bringing cutting-edge products to the forefront, and our vision is to not just change the landscape of the beauty and cosmetic industry but also change the world and leave a lasting legacy on humanity. Partnering with MTIH for the International Metabolic Health Day is a step further in our journey to make a tangible and positive difference."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies. For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit metabolichealthday .With its pioneering Nitric Oxide Activating Serum and an unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, Pneuma Nitric Oxide stands as a beacon of innovation in both skincare and nutritional sectors. The company's ethos of operating with honor, integrity, and transparency reflects its dedication to delivering products that are both effective and trustworthy. For an in-depth look into the groundbreaking work of Pneuma Nitric Oxide and its range of products, interested parties are encouraged to visit N1o1 .###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-Pneuma Nitric Oxide: Susan Shaffer, Co-Founder & President,

