Teck To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results On October 24, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:
| Date:
| Tuesday, October 24, 2023
| Time:
| 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
| Listen-Only Webcast:
| here
| Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
| 416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote“Teck Resources”, to join the call
An archive of the webcast will be available at teck within 24 hours.
About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources .
Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
