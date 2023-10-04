Ottplay And Distrotv Announce Partnership To Stream 180 Free Live Channels In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DistroTV , a leading global streaming platform owned by DistroScale , and OTTplay Premium, a OTT content streaming, discovery and recommendation platform, have announced a new partnership that will bring DistroTV's 170+ free-to-watch, live streaming channels to OTTplay users in India.

OTTplay Premium, is a popular OTT platform in India that gives you access to 24+ OTT platforms with personalized recommendations of shows, web series and movies based on a user's preference of language, genre, platform, actor, filmmaker, and more. This partnership with DistroTV will significantly expand the content available to OTTplay Premium users.

“DistroTV's mission has always been to bring diverse, global voices to audiences around the world,” said Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroScale.“This partnership with OTTplay allows us to further that mission by bringing our extensive lineup of live streaming channels to even more viewers in India.”

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added,“We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering a wide range of content to viewers. This partnership will allow us to reach even more viewers in India, providing them with access to our diverse lineup of channels.”

“OTTplay Premium is excited to partner with Distro TV to bring live TV channels to more viewers in India. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our users with the best possible entertainment experience. We are confident that our users will enjoy the wide variety of content that Distro TV has to offer, and we look forward to working with them to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for our viewers.” Said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co Founder, OTTplay.

This partnership reinforces DistroTV's commitment to bringing diverse, global voices to audiences around the world, and OTTplay's commitment to helping users discover new and exciting content.

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience of passionate viewers. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people's passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available globally to stream for free on the web ( ), as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, OnePlus TV and through MX Player, CloudTV and OTTplay.

About OTTplay

OTTplay is a content discovery and recommendation platform launched by HT Labs, a part of HT Media Group. The platform is designed to help users discover shows and movies they're most likely to enjoy, not only within the OTTs they've subscribed to but also from others. It provides customized curation of shows and movies based on a user's preference of language, genre, platform, actor, filmmaker, and more from 150,000 movies and 30,000 shows across 10 languages and 35+ OTT platforms.

Press Contact for DistroTV

DistroScale PR



Press Contact for OTTplay

Ishan Agarwal, Brand Lead



