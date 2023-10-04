SCDC Appoints Education, Management, And Leadership Expert, Dr. James A. Heggie To Advisory Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned Education, Management, and Leadership Expert Dr. James A. Heggie Joins the S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Advisory Board of Directors to Propel Transformation

- Dr. James Heggie HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Dr. James Heggie as a new Advisory Board of Directors Member, effective late September 2023. Dr. Heggie brings a wealth of experience in education and community development, aligning perfectly with SCDC's mission to transform communities and empower individuals.A seasoned leader and advocate, Dr. James Heggie shares invaluable advice for today's students: "Break boundaries, conquer obstacles, and uplift others." With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Dr. Heggie has left an indelible mark on education, community development, and public service.Starting as a standout student, Dr. Heggie's journey led him to become a groundbreaking track and field All-American at Kansas State University, and a trailblazer in bridging health disparities. His commitment to education led to the founding of University of Houston-Downtown's sports program, and he later was elected president of the Houston Citizens Chamber of Commerce, then chaired the city's Affirmative Action Advisory Commission.SCDC Founder and Chairman, Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, expressed his confidence in Dr. Heggie's ability to help guide the organization with his deep knowledge and commitment to excellence. Dr. Heggie's track record of bridging disparities and promoting education resonates with SCDC's mission and vision of positive change.Dr. Heggie's dedication to public service earned him numerous awards and recognition. Retiring as the Director of Education and Community Relations at MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, he continues to stay busy as a consultant for many endeavors.In the spirit of his own advice, Dr. Heggie has achieved excellence by setting goals, staying focused, remaining humble, and respecting others. Today, he imparts these timeless principles to inspire the next generation of leaders.Dr. Heggie expressed his honor at being chosen to serve on the advisory board of directors for SCDC during this early stage and launching of the company. He is confident that under Mr. Abdur-Raheem's leadership with the help of the dedicated Advisory Board of Directors, SCDC will thrive and impact others by creating win-win-win opportunities for Investor-Purchasers, tenants, and communities.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investors and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp has executive offices in Houston, Texas. For more information:

Rachel Kay

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp

+1 281-863-9929

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other