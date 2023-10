Kinross To Announce Q3 Results On November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close. On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – 1-800-770-2030; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – 1-647-362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .

About Kinross Gold Corporation



Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 647-788-4153



Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761



