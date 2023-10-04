Students Think STEAM Expo Connects Students With Opportunities In The STEAM Fields

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Theresa Price and Veronica Kummerfeldt with happy scholarship winner and parent

The 10th Annual Steam Expo offers a wide range of innovative, interactive activities and educational resources.

- Veronica Brias Kummerfeldt, NCRF Director of Operations and STEAMLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) presents the 10th Annual Students Think STEAM Expo on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 10 am-2 pm PST at L.A. Trade Tech College (LATTC), 400 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90015. The Students Think STEAM Expo is a free, live experience for students, from 4th to 12th grade, to explore and increase their engagement with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, and Mathematics).The expo features engaging, interactive activities, eSports gaming, scholarships, seminars, and workshops that are designed to motivate and excite students about careers and opportunities in STEAM. Students will also engage in hands-on activities to learn about coding, programming, 3D printing, arts, aerospace, and sciences.Colleges will conduct presentations about available scholarships and curricula. Additionally, this event will help students of all ages gain a greater knowledge about STEAM with age-appropriate breakout sessions and workshops to highlight Booming Careers, Advancement in Technology, Anime and Animation, Cyber Security, and more. Ninety-five percent of our students who have attended this expo have shown an increased interest in STEAM Careers.This expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), which has helped over 600,000 students get into college and helped connect students to over 4 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.“Students of all ages are welcome to come and experience a day of stimulating engagement,” says Veronica Brias Kummerfeldt, NCRF Director of Operations and STEAM.“At NCRF we believe in providing all students an opportunity to expand their minds to learn new things and allow themselves to experience the world of technology and beyond. Come join us!”This event is proudly sponsored by Carollo Engineering, Edison International, So Cal Gas, and Toyota.To register to attend this free event, please visit: or call 877-427-4100.About the Students Think STEAM ExpoStudent Think STEAM ExpoTM is a program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at- risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism.

