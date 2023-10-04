The Foodie Co-Op Good For You To Help Fund Nonprofits Support Farms And Feed Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kona Earth nurtures its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee from crop to cup on its family-run farm in Hawai'i. Food Good for You Co+Op members can earn coffee delivered from farm to home.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good The Co+Op Good for YouSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches The Food Co+Op Good for You and The Community Too (Perfect for sweet foodies, who love good food, and doing good).Members who successfully join The Food Co+Op help fund donations for nonprofits feeding America; 'Maui Food Bank, Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Nourish LA, and Westside Food Bank.'According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "Co+Op Members earn food benefits that include; sweet gift cards for prepared meal delivery services (for happy pets and sweet human friends), restaurants, specialty food shops, supermarkets, and sweet food direct from farms they love!"The purpose of the egalitarian funding service to offset the cost of good food (you love); the sweetest solution for working American families.Carlos Cymerman adds, "In an effort to support sweet farms (producing food in America). We are excited to reward Food Co+Op Members Kona Earth Coffee from Farm to Home!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Recruiting for Good is helping fund Good Food for You a Sweet Co+Op for Working Professionals who make a positive impact. The sweet mission is to make all Good Food You Love more affordable.Upon qualification, Co+Op member is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund a donation for a nonprofit feeding America; and to reward 50% of proceeds toward sweet food gift cards. To learn more visit A Sweet Co+Op for Working Professionals and their Families!Members can forgo a portion of proceeds to donate more to a nonprofit. Co+Op members can also share gift cards with family and friends living in the US.Kona Earth nurtures its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee from crop to cup on its family-run farm in Hawai'i. Each batch of delicious Hawaiian specialty coffee is micro-batch roasted to perfection, then shipped whole-bean directly from the farm, delivering supreme freshness. Treat yourself to a taste of paradise with Kona Earth. To learn more visit

