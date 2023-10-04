Monsters Bash Halloween Dance Party @ USS Hornet Oct 28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The USS Hornet's annual Monsters Bash Halloween dance party will be held on Oct. 28th from 7 pm to 1 am!

- Eugene PlacenciaALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Come to the most haunted ship in America to celebrate Halloween. The USS Hornet is well known as a center of paranormal activity so what better place to celebrate the Halloween season?The USS Hornet's annual Monsters Bash Halloween dance party will be held on October 28th from 7 pm to 1 am.There will be a costume contest with cash prizes.Featuring Live music from the Cocktail Monkeys. The Cocktail Monkeys are a Bay Area staple, rocking for over 17 years.Doors open at 7:00 PM and music starts at 8:30 PM. The dance floor is larger this year so there will be plenty of room.Food (expanded menu including vegetarian options) available for purchase and there will be 2 no host bars.The Haunted Sickbay is set up downstairs and it has been significantly improved this year and is included with the price of admission.FREE PARKING.Tickets Here.###CVS-12Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: . A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: or call (510) 599-4272.

