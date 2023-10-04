(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC unveiled the nominees vying for the“Leadership and Integrity Award” at the upcoming twentieth bi-annual Energy Marketing Conference. The grand event is scheduled for October 17-18, 2023 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located in Times Square, New York City.



Under the compelling theme 'Understanding the New Energy Customer of Tomorrow', the conference boasts 40 sponsors and a bustling exhibit hall featuring 43 top-notch industry exhibitors. Participants will gain insights from over 60 renowned industry professionals during ten insightful pre-conference sessions and six engaging interactive panels. The agenda also includes a fastball pitch competition, enriching networking sessions at breakfast and luncheon, and two splendid receptions filled with live music and the exclusive New Supplier-Broker Exchange.

Anticipation builds as energy professionals from across the nation prepare to convene in-person, eager to engage with a stellar lineup of speakers and presenters including:

Organizations:



Director, US Air Force Office of Energy Assurance

Director, TEPA

Director, REAL

Director, RESA

Director, NYSERDA

Director, NY PSC

Director, TEPA Director, ACORE

Real Estate Firms



Brookfield Properties

Empire State Realty Trust

Greenbacker Realty

Industry City RXR Realty



Suppliers:



APG&E

Approved Energy

Atlantic Energy

Constellation Energy Generation

David Energy

Energywell

ENGIE

Engie Energy

Gas South

Genie Retail and Diversegy

Great American Gas and Electric

New Wave Energy

Nordic Energy

NRG Energy

Sunrise Energy

Tomorrow Energy

True Power

Via Renewables Walmart Energy



...and many others!

With over 500 attendees, the conference stands as North America's largest assembly of retail energy professionals, presenting unparalleled networking opportunities after years of anticipation.

Every aspect of the conference, including breakfasts, luncheons, breaks, and receptions, is meticulously planned to optimize learning and networking experiences for participants.

Cinch Home Services proudly sponsors the Leadership and Integrity Award, with nominees including Approved Energy, Atlantic Energy, Clearview Energy, David Energy, ENGIE, NRG, NTherm, and Smartest Energy.

“The nominated companies have notably impacted their communities and the nation through significant contributions. Their commitment to philanthropy, support for the underprivileged, disabled, and children, along with their robust initiatives to combat climate change, are truly commendable,” commented Jack Doueck, the esteemed Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences.

For those in the retail energy sector, this event is marked as a must-attend.

To view the full agenda, register for the conference, or watch a sneak peek video, please visit Energy Marketing Conferences Agenda and Registration.

About Energy Marketing Conferences:

Established in 2013, Energy Marketing Conferences champions the growth of the competitive energy industry and consumer choice in North America, aiming to positively reshape the narrative surrounding retail energy. Hosting the industry's largest event biannually in Houston (Spring) and NYC (Fall), EMC offers an unparalleled conference experience in prime locations at an affordable cost, bringing together a diverse group of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers within the retail energy sector, and providing an agenda filled with exceptional learning and networking opportunities.





