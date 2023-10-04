Orkuveita Reykjavíkur Green Bond Auction Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, October 4th, 2023, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.
OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 18,947 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 2,220 million nominal value at yields between 4.16% and 4.30%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,180 million at a yield of 4,27%.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 26,201 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,080 million nominal value at yields between 3.77% and 3.85%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,080 million at a yield of 3.85%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Benedikt K. Magnússon, CFO, phone: 516 6100, email:
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: 522 4008, email:

