Latest Soutron Global Vertical Files Podcast Discusses Lessons Learned And Managing Knowledge In Project Teams

How Project Managers can document and facilitate organizational continuous learning

- Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of a NEW“Vertical File” podcast hosted by John Connolly, MLIS, PMP that features a discussion with Megan Johnston, the Lead Consultant at Analyte Projects, Ltd. Megan has extensive experience as a Project Management Office (PMO) manager and project manager, writes a regular newsletter called The Generalist PM on Substack, and is an active contributor on both LinkedIn and with the Project Management Institute.This most recent podcast previews the Vertical File conversation with Johnston, where she discusses promoting learning using a specific organizational approach that involves project learning, a process that involves organizations taking a backwards look at completed projects, identifying what worked and what areas need improvement. The discussion also covered the role of Project Managers (PMOs) in mentoring and fostering learning through project retrospectives, as well as providing templates and procedures to ensure a uniform practice across the organization.A common organizational learning issue discussed during the podcast is that often there aren't established frameworks to document what is going on in an organization.“Lessons Learned” falls into that category. Per Connolly and Johnston, there is not a lot of guidance on how to get that done. Some teams take notes, some teams operate in a scrum manner, and other teams create minutes for a project retrospective and make the notes available in a central corporate library or organizational information center.To address this challenge, Connelly discusses the need for creating established frameworks to document what is going on in an organization in order to document organizational“know-how”. PMOs are charged with owning the strategy that actions improvements that facilitate continuous improvement and organizational learning. Per Connolly and Johnston, PMOs can do that by keeping records associated with lessons learned in addition to documenting what has been acted upon, similar to how organizations track risk management activities, document risks and corrective actions that have been taken.“This latest podcast illustrates how an information resource management system like Soutron can and should be used by PMOs to submit documented lessons learned for inclusion in an organizational library or knowledge base,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global.To listen to the podcast, visit:About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to“Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

