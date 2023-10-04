The End To Our Beginning Carries Readers Back To The Garden Of Eden, The Epicenter Of Man's Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The End to Our Beginning offers a fresh perspective on the redemptive work of Christ and His mission to restore what was lost in the Garden of Eden.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Humanity could not have envisioned a more perfect place to dwell than the Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve had everything they needed to thrive from flowing rivers, an abundance of vegetation, vibrant pastures, and more. They lived in complete harmony with God and nature until deception entered the Garden. An unsuspecting Eve would come face to face with a formidable foe and life as humanity had known it would come to an abrupt end.

In The End to Our Beginning , Chawanda Walker beautifully takes the reader on a journey back in time, examining life in the Garden before the fall. The book then moves forward, exploring the reason for the adversary's banishment from heaven and the tactics he still employs today to deceive man. From there, Chawanda brings the reader full circle to Jesus' work to redeem mankind and restore what was lost in the Garden. This book reveals God's love for humanity, exposes the devices of the adversary, provides moments for personal reflection, and ultimately conveys a message of hope for redemption and restoration through Jesus.

Reflecting on his own downfall, the adversary underestimated God's love for humanity and wrongly assumed that man would suffer the same fate - eternal judgment without hope for redemption or forgiveness of sins. What the adversary didn't see coming was God's plan of salvation to reconcile man back to Himself. What He thought would be man's end, set the stage for a new beginning through Christ Jesus.

About the Author

Chawanda J. Walker is an emerging author, prophet, speaker, and intercessor dedicated to helping God's people live free. Through her writings, she hopes to activate, inspire, and empower others to live a purpose-driven life and fulfill their divine assignments.

