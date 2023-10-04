Chapco, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years Of Building Partnerships Not Just Parts, In Chester, CT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

60 years manufacturing partnerships not just parts

- Brian Weinstein, PresidentCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chapco, Inc., a cornerstone of Chester's manufacturing scene, is marking its 60th anniversary by opening its doors to the community. Join us at an Open House event on October 11, 2023, at 8 Inspiration Ln., Chester, CT. Explore our state-of-the-art facility, see product demonstrations, mingle with friends and acquaintances from Connecticut's vibrant manufacturing ecosystem , and savor some Oktoberfest refreshments.Chapco, founded in the mid-'60s by Charlie Hurd and Al Pross, has evolved under the guidance of Robert (Bob) Weinstein and his son, Brian Weinstein, who serves as the current President. From its humble beginnings in a small machine shop on Denlar Drive, Chester, the company has grown to occupy 70,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing space at Denlar Drive and Inspiration Lane.Chapco is proud to be a vital part of Connecticut's thriving manufacturing ecosystem. "Our enduring philosophy is 'building partnerships, not just parts,'" says Weinstein. The manifestation of this philosophy lies throughout the entire company. With a team of seasoned engineers, production technicians, and assembly personnel, Chapco provides end-to-end services, transforming ideas from sketches into reality, encompassing testing, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and fulfillment."We've always believed in investing in the best technologies and running 24/7, with multiple lights-out work centers," remarks Weinstein.“Our recent $1 investment in a Trumpf Trumatic 6000 fiber laser punch combo is a testament to our commitment to meeting tight deadlines and helping to ensure the resilience of U.S. supply chains, even during this difficult labor market.”We welcome you to join us between 12:00 noon and 6:00 pm, October 11, 2023 at 8 Inspiration Ln., Chester, CT – RSVP to let us know you are coming:NOTES FOR EDITORS:Chapco, Inc. specializes in high-performance metal fabrication and contract manufacturing, employing over 80 dedicated professionals. We deliver quality metal fabrication solutions to a diverse clientele across the Northeast Region. Our innovative processes, unwavering customer service, and comprehensive capabilities have attracted partners ranging from defense contractors to international ice cream brands; healthcare institutions, to some of the nation's top sports teams.For more information, please contact:Sarah CrispDirector of MarketingEmail:

