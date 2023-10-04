Citadel Credit Union Announces Bill Brown As President & Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bill will succeed longtime leader Jeff March.

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Pennsylvania with over $5.7 billion in assets, today announced that Bill Brown has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Bill succeeds Jeff March, the company's longtime leader of 22 years, who will remain on the leadership team at Citadel during a transition period.

Citadel announces its new President & CEO, Bill Brown.

Continue Reading

With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the financial services sector, Bill has worked for banks of varying scales; including global, regional and community institutions such as Citi, HSBC, BNY Mellon, Investors Bank and Dime. Bill brings experience leading programs focused on retail and business banking, wealth management, consumer and small business lending, operational risk, and client service. Prior to beginning his banking career, Bill served nearly eight years as a Naval Flight Officer in the US Navy.

"After a rigorous executive search process with the dedicated partnership of Kaplan Partners and the Citadel Board of Directors, we are very proud to announce Bill as our next CEO," said Jeff March. "With Bill's accomplished background, vast experience in the banking industry, and track record of leadership, we believe he will focus on the right areas to continue building prosperity for those we serve and meeting Citadel's goals for the future."

"I couldn't be happier to join the wonderful Citadel team," said Bill Brown. "I plan to continue building upon the legacy and people-first culture Jeff has set for this industry-leading credit union and driving us forward by focusing on our members' needs. I have a firm belief that people deserve a financial institution that cares about giving them a better experience and improving their financial wellbeing, and that's exactly why I chose Citadel, and what I'll continue to prioritize."

Jeff March announced his plans to retire and find a successor back in May, also announcing that Kaplan Partners would assist in the process. Jeff began working at Citadel 40 years ago in 1983 and has been in his current leadership role since 2001. In his time as CEO, Jeff has led the company to asset growth from $350 million to $5.7 billion, expanded Citadel's charter across Greater Philadelphia, and increased employee size to almost 600.

Bill was first introduced to Citadel employees with an internal video. With his official start underway, he plans to meet with Citadel leaders, member-facing employees, civic leaders, the Board of Directors, and community organizations in his first few months as CEO. Additionally, Bill looks to continue and expand Citadel's initiatives to improve the lives of employees, members, and the community.

To learn more about Citadel, visit CitadelBanking .

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 255,000 members. At $5.7 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking .



SOURCE Citadel Federal Credit Union