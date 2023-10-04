Marathon Oil Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:

MRO ) announced today it plans to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, November 1, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, November 2, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, November 2, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO ) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; the Bakken, North Dakota; the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma; and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.



Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio.

