First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with both a webcast link and dial-in details.
The investor presentation will be available on the company's website firstcitizens
prior to the call start time.
In addition, a link to the webcast will be posted on the website for those who do not pre-register.
To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:
United States: 1-833-470-1428
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 979664
After the event, a replay of the call will be available via webcast firstcitizens .
About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.
|
Contact:
|
Deanna Hart
|
Barbara Thompson
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Communications
|
|
919-716-2137
|
919-716-2716
