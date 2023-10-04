Stagwell Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell
(NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced it will report financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, on Thursday, Nov. 2, before the market open.
Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). Register here to attend the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]
PR Contact:
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected]
