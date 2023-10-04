World Mental Health Day Special Event: Exclusive Screening Of“When Hope Breaks Through”

'When Hope Breaks Through' is the inspiring story of Toronto's Mike Shoreman, diagnosed with a neurological condition that left him with paralysis, vertigo, hearing loss, and vision challenges, ultimately leading to depression and a mental health breakdown.

The film explores the mental health crisis in Canada and beyond, including our relationship with our own mental health, as it immerses the audience in Mike's epic crossings of the five Great Lakes.

Media interviews with Mike Shoreman are available.