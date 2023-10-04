Outdoor Workout Supply Shares Study by National Recreation and Park Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, OH, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Workout Supply, the #1 online retail store for quality outdoor fitness equipment, is pleased to share the details of a study conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association, highlighting the benefits of installing outdoor fitness equipment in local parks, schools, and communities. The study revealed that 75% of adults who have been using outdoor fitness equipment reported an increase in physical activity. It also found that 66% of adults who did not previously exercise reported an increase in physical activity after using the equipment.







Outdoor Workout Supply has been offering top-quality park fitness equipment, exercise equipment for playgrounds , senior outdoor fitness equipment, and outdoor exercise equipment for kids . The study talked about the several benefits of installing these in public parks and communities. School and college-going children, adults, and seniors can not only benefit from exercising but also spend time in nature and get enough exposure to sunlight. Vitamin D deficiency is a common issue for people around the globe, and around 42 to 50 percent of Americans suffer because they aren't getting enough vitamin D through sunlight or through diet.

Exercising outdoors before 9 a.m. can help compensate for the deficiency. There is no need to spend on expensive gym memberships. The store offers park fitness equipment , exercise equipment for playgrounds in schools and communities, outdoor exercise equipment for kids for backyards, and senior outdoor fitness equipment in walking and jogging parks. Children and adults of all ages can benefit from these. The park fitness equipment, exercise equipment for playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment for kids, and senior outdoor fitness equipment come in affordable packages. The commercial outdoor exercise equipment packages here start at $3,268 for a beginner playground, a kid's gym or a 3-piece outdoor fitness course at $5,332, and the stayFIT model at $5,851, which is an outdoor fitness multi-station.

The company offers not just exercise equipment. They also specialize in outdoor musical instruments for parks. Playing or listening to music is like therapy. So why not get the community to engage and create beautiful music with the help of outdoor music equipment, which are designed to withstand the changing weather conditions and need little maintenance? All the equipment the company offers are built to last. It is like a one-time cost-effective investment for community organizations and park managers.

About Outdoor Workout Supply

Outdoor Workout Supply is the leading online retail store for outdoor fitness equipment for kids and seniors. The store provides a wide range of products to help people achieve their fitness goals while enjoying the fresh air, sunshine, and beautiful outdoors. Their offices are located in Dallas, TX, and Cleveland, OH, with shipping across the nation and in Canada are authorized dealers of all the major brands they carry and hence offer full manufacturer warranties on all of their products.

