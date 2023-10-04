THE MONTH OF MURKEY: Houston Breweries Forge Epic Alliance In Historic Beer Odyssey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Month Of Murkey

Murkey Meowers ( Project Halo )

Murkey Wins The Global Crushie

THE MONTH OF MURKEY: 7 top Houston breweries rebound from a brutal hot summer with an epic collaboration event.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As Houston transitions from a record heat summer, a significant craft beer event emerges to mark the change. Titled THE MONTH OF MURKEY, this October event sees seven prominent Houston breweries collaborating to honor No Label Brewing's Murkey Myers DDH HAZY DIPA, which has been recognized with the Global Craft Beer Marketing award for best beer mascot.The Murkey Myers mascot was created by Tom Paynter of No Label and masterfully designed by the Global Crushie winning artist, Anthony Gorrity, emphasizing the caliber of artistry involved.Spanning from Katy to Clear Lake Shores, the breweries will each present their unique interpretations of Murkey:🔮 **NO LABEL BREWING** - Katy, Texas - 10/1: *MURKEY MYERS*🔮 **ELDER SON BREWING** - Houston, Texas - 10/1: *ELDER MURKEY*🔮 **SENATE AVENUE BREWING** - Jersey Village, Texas - 10/6: *MAYOR MURKEY*🔮 **MEGATON BREWERY** - Houston, Texas - 10/7: *RADIOACTIVE MURKEY*🔮 **VALLENSON'S BREWING** - Pearland, Texas - 10/12: *IMMORTAL MURKEY*🔮 **PROJECT HALO BREWING** - Fulshear, Texas - 10/21: *MURKEY MEOWERS*🔮 **GALVESTON BAY BREWING** - Clear Lake Shores, Texas - 10/31: *WEEKEND AT MURKEY'S*In conjunction with this event, the Murkey Myers Passport initiative has been introduced. Attendees collecting stamps from each participating brewery might become eligible for a limited edition tin tacker, also designed by Anthony Gorrity of Beer Chronicle HOU.It's worth noting that No Label Brewing and Vallenson's have been awarded World Beer Cup medals. Additionally, Senate Ave, No Label, and Vallenson's have clinched the Texas Craft Brewers Cup medals. Along with Project Halo, these breweries have also received distinctions at the US Beer Open.This brewing collaboration not only marks a historic moment in Houston's craft beer landscape but also provides an ideal rebound for craft breweries after a notably challenging summer due to record heat.For more details, individuals are encouraged to refer to the breweries' websites and social media channels.

