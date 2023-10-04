Garden Spring In Willow Grove Celebrates First PEER Program Graduation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was thrilled to host the community for their PEER Program graduation ceremony. This momentous event took place on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, at 11:30 am, at their facility located at 1113 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090.

The PEER Program, a collaboration with the local Ombudsman, has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals within their facility, and they hope that it will extend to empower the community at large. This year, at their first PEER Program graduation, Garden Spring was proud to celebrate the accomplishments of 10 outstanding graduates, each of whom had played vital roles as former community volunteers, clergy, civil servants, and one even holds the esteemed position of President of their Resident Council.

The ceremony was a heartwarming occasion, attended by approximately 50 esteemed guests, including local and federal representatives, first responders, the Ombudsman, CARIE Organization, and the beloved families and friends of their graduates. It was a testament to the hard work and dedication of these individuals who had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the well-being of other residents within their community.

Garden Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 173-bed facility boasting many quality care and rehabilitation services, including a full-time respiratory care program under the medical directorship of Abington Health's Dr. Phuong Thi-Tien. Their #LiveWell mission aims to enhance the well-being and quality of life for all individuals under their care while fostering an environment of compassion, dignity, and respect.

