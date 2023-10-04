ESGL Holdings Limited Reports First Half 2023 Results

1H +6.3% gross margin expansion from 58.4% to 64.7%

Company updates guidance for 2023, expects to show positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the year

SINGAPORE, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the“Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to recycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy, today reported its financial and operating results for the first half of 2023.

Financial Results Summary

In the first half of 2023, revenue totaled $3.4 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to $3.0 million in the first half of 2022. While growth reached double digits, the Company was impacted by macroeconomic factors and seasonal fluctuations in the sale of circular products.

Revenue in the half was driven by waste management, which increased by $1.2 million, or 124.3% year-over-year, for the period ended June 30, 2023, and partially offset by sales of circular products, which decreased by $0.7 million, or 35.9% year-over-year, for the period ended June 30, 2023. The higher waste management revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in the collection and treatment of liquid industrial wastes, such as used acids, but also benefited from growth in solid hazardous waste management and pyrolysis oil produced from waste plastics.

Gross Margin was 64.7% as of June 30, 2023, a significant improvement compared to 58.4% in the same six-month period of 2022, largely due to optimized logistics. The Company expects proactive enhancements will continue to positively impact margins, but some degree of volatility will be inevitable until operations achieve greater scale.

Net Loss was approximately $0.6 million for the first half of 2023 compared to approximately $0.7 million in the first half of 2022.

Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) was approximately $0.8 million in the first half of 2023 compared to approximately $0.6 million for the first half of 2022. The 32% year-on-year increase demonstrated improved profitability and operating performance.

Non-GAAP EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items for the first half of 2023 remains $1.0 million, relatively unchanged from the same period last year at $1.0 million. The flat adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to more non-recurring expenses incurred for the listing during the first half of 2022 as compared to the first half of 2023.

Management Commentary

“2023 is an inflection point for ESGL as we seek to contribute to the advancement of a circular, sustainable model that reduces our customers' carbon footprints,” said Quek Leng Chuang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of ESGL.“During the first six months, we were successful in expanding our capacity, improving our margin structure, and generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

“While we've faced near-term headwinds from the semiconductor industry, we continue to proactively adjust our mix and remain cautiously optimistic about improvement in the cycle. Following the close of the second quarter, we completed our listing on NASDAQ, which has the potential to increase our visibility at a time when industrial waste, carbon reduction, and environmental sustainability are gaining attention from government and society across the region. We are gearing up for new product announcements in the coming quarters and look forward to the outcome of ongoing positive initiatives that could extend our presence to other parts of Southeast Asia.”

First Half 2023 Operational and Subsequent Highlights



G2 Thermal System Capacity: The Company has successfully doubled its G2 Thermal System Capacity, resulting in an upside potential of 12,000 Tons per Annum or an estimated incremental revenue opportunity of $1.5 million over the next 3 quarters.

M4 Liquid Waste Synthesis Capacity: The Company optimized M4 Liquid Waste Synthesis Capacity by 50%, which is expected to yield an upside potential of 10,000 tons per annum, or an estimated incremental revenue opportunity of $3 million over the next 3 quarters.

Plastics to Sustainable Chemical Feedstock Capacity: The Company has deferred its capacity upgrade investment to 2024 following a Shell Strategic Review, with the aim of tripling the capacity to 1,500 KTA (kilo tons per annum).

Joint Development with Nanomatics: ESGL and Nanomatics continue to develop technologies in accordance with the previously announced joint development agreement to convert plastic waste into sustainable chemical feedstock, carbon nanotubes, and green hydrogen. The companies intend to commission the project in Q4 2023. Closed Business Combination Agreement with Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.: On August 3, 2023, the Company announced it had successfully closed its business combination with Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. and commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market the following day, August 4, 2023.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, ESGL had $1.2 million in total cash and equivalents compared to $0.3 million at the end of the first half of 2022.

These results and operational highlights indicate positive performance, strategic developments, and a focus on sustainability for ESGL. The Company's commitment to capacity expansion and optimization, as well as its efforts in converting plastic waste into sustainable resources, align with both financial and environmental goals.

2023 Guidance

ESGL is updating its 2023 financial outlook based on improved project visibility and financial results to date:



Total revenue for the full year 2023 is now expected to be in the range of $6.5 million to $8.5 million, down from the previously announced $10.95 million. 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $1.3 million and $1.6 million compared to the previously anticipated $2.9 million.

The shift in outlook reflects both geopolitical tensions and lower-than-anticipated proceeds from the public listing, which delayed the planned expansion of pyrolysis capacity and the liquid synthesis system.

