Mercy University Awarded Federal Grant To Study Maternal Mental Health In Hispanic Mothers

Focus is improving research infrastructure for underrepresented students & addressing maternal mental health for Hispanic mothers to benefit local communities.

DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mercy University has received a new federal grant to increase the research capacity of faculty and students in maternal mental health in an effort to create practical community solutions for Hispanic mothers. The grant comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration under its Maternal Health Research Network for Minority Serving Institutions.The money will fund a new Research Training Center, Hispanic Mothers of New York Research Training Center (HiMNY-RTC) under the direction of Mercy's Dr. Francine Seruya from the School of Health and Natural Sciences and Dr. Rebecca Trenz from the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Funding for the first year of the five-year grant is nearly $280,000.“We are incredibly honored to have been awarded this funding opportunity,” said Dr. Seruya, professor and program director, occupational therapy at Mercy University.“We look forward to working with Mercy, our students, and the community to increase the research infrastructure for underrepresented graduate students and to facilitate change and support services for Hispanic mothers with mental health challenges.”The Center will bring together 24 student scholars from Mercy University and experts in maternal mental health to investigate challenges of Hispanic mothers with maternal mental health challenges and recommend new approaches to care in conjunction with community-based organizations. They are expected to conduct two research studies.Recruitment for student scholar researchers will begin in the spring of 2024 for those entering the Master of Psychology and Occupational Therapy programs. Dr. Seruya and Dr. Trenz will work with community organizations from the New York metro area. Mercy is partnering with Molloy University in this endeavor.Mercy University is the largest private, non-profit Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and minority-serving institution in the region.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic-Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .

